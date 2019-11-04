Linsley “Lin” Lambert Lundgaard (Nov. 26, 1924 – Oct. 26, 2019) was born in Hugo, Okla., to Linsley Martin Lundgaard and Myrtle Adaline Lambert. Fourteen months later, his family moved to Shawnee, Okla., and at 10 years of age, he moved to Springfield, Mo., where he lived until age 15.
He graduated from Southwest High School, Kansas City, in 1942 and attended Texas A&M University for one semester before he applied for assignment as an aviation cadet in the U.S. Army Air Corp. He graduated from Williams Air Base, Arizona, as a pilot, 2nd Lt.
This led to single engine fighter training in Richmond, Va.; Camp Springs, Md.; and Millville, N.J. On June 1, 1944, he sailed for North Africa where he was assigned to the 52nd Fighter Group flying out of a base near Termoli, Italy. This unit was a part of the 15th Air Force. In flying P-51 Mustangs, he escorted the bomber groups over multiple targets in Southern Europe. Sixty-four missions later, with the assignment as flight commander and the rank of captain, he returned to the United States in May, 1945, the same month Germany surrendered.
Lin then entered the University of Chicago on the G.I. Bill, where he graduated in June of 1947 with a BA. That summer, he worked in Glacier National Park as the camp store manager at the Swiftcurrent Motor Inn. From 1947 until February, 1982 he worked in sales with the Ismert-Hincke Milling Co., which later became a part of Seaboard Allied Milling Corp. He worked as vice president of sales with Seaboard. After Cargill Inc. bought the domestic flour milling division of Seaboard in 1982, Lin moved to Cargill’s Minneapolis headquarters as vice president and national sales manager of the Flour Milling Division. He retired from this position in December, 1989. His service as a director of American Century Mutual Funds began when the company was organized in 1958. He retired from the board of directors as vice chairman of the board of directors.
Lin retired to Rio Verde where he was instrumental in the construction and development of the Community Church of the Verdes. During retirement, Lin enjoyed traveling overseas and was a lover of classical music. He served on the board of the Phoenix Symphony Orchestra. He was an elder in the Presbyterian church and a man of deep Christian faith throughout his life. He was involved in the local church wherever he lived and modeled a life of service, love, and thankfulness. He enjoyed his many years with the Fountain Hills Rotary club.
Lin enjoyed spending his time with his children and grandchildren and the numerous trips he took with them. His grandchildren fondly remember traveling with him and Jane on a special summer trip during the summer following their first-grade school year.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Nella “Jane” Lindell Lundgaard. He is survived by his wife, Antha Keyt Lundgaard, of Rio Verde; his daughter, Nina Ballinger Lundgaard, of Phoenix; his son, Eric L. Lundgaard, of Boulder City, Nev.; his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa G. Talbot and (Michael Talbot), of Tucson; his daughter and son-in-law, Kirsten L. Izatt and (Michael A. Izatt), of Wheaton, Ill.; and his son and daughter-in-law, Spencer L. Lundgaard and (Melissa Lundgaard), of Northbrook, Ill.; and grandchildren, Erin Ballinger White, Kara Lundgaard, Cameron Ballinger Rupprecht, Bret Lundgaard, Alison Talbot, Zane Talbot, Kelley Izatt, Matthew Izatt, Lauren Lundgaard, Kelsey Lundgaard, and Luke Lundgaard; and eight great-grandchildren.
The family plans to give thanks for Lin’s life at the Community Church of the Verdes, Rio Verde, AZ, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. A reception at the church will follow.
Memorials to: Community Church of the Verdes Legacy Endowment Fund, 25603 Danny Lane, Rio Verde, AZ, 85263 or East Valley Hospice, 1311 W. Chandler Blvd., Suite 200, Chandler, AZ 85224.