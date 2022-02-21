Linda Carol Monahan, 71, of Fountain Hills and Chester Springs, Pa., passed away on Feb. 13, 2022, with family by her side.
Linda was born in El Paso, Texas, July 19, 1950, to Doris and Curt Matern, and was the eldest of four children. Linda spent her childhood in Point Pleasant, N.J., graduating from high school and attending secretarial school.
She met her husband, Bill Monahan Sr., purely by chance at a dance when she was 19 years old. Bill was leaving the dance the moment when Linda was coming through the door to enter. He turned around, needing to meet her, they talked and danced, and this fateful meeting led to 50 wonderful years of marriage.
Linda was simply the best. She was a loving, wonderful wife to Bill, mother to Kelly and Robert Follett Jr., Bill Jr. and Maureen Monahan, and grandmother to Robert Follett III, Lauren Monahan, Breanna Follett, and Kate Monahan who affectionately called her Nini. Linda is also survived by her siblings, Barbara Guagliardi, Susan Pluebell, and Curt Matern.
Linda loved her life with her family, traveling the world, living in many different places, and making every place she and her family went a loving home. An avid reader and puzzler, Linda was always on top of the latest news. She adored spending time with friends and family, dancing, singing, and looking forward every year to a trip with her sister, Barbara, to Las Vegas. Her love of life was always centered around her family and her endless curiosity was an inspiration to everyone who knew her. She will be deeply missed.