Lezlie Cox, 74, passed away at her home on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. She had lived in Fountain Hills since 1981. She is survived by her husband, Lawrence; two brothers, John T. Vick of Bullhead City, Ariz. and Tim Vick of Macon, Ga.; and her loving kids, John and Jenn Vick of Tempe, Tal Vick and Heather Galindo of Bellevue, Wash., Jill and Jamie Beneda of Marina, Calif., and Abbie and Jeff Hathaway of Vancouver, Ore.
When I informed her friend Ginny Dickey, I was overwhelmed with her response and it speaks to who Lezlie was better than I can.
"When her husband Larry called to tell us that Lezlie Cox had passed away, a flood of memories washed over us,” Dickey said. “Even though her health had been an almost constant factor in the many years we knew her, it didn’t stop her determined will to make the world a better, more just place for everyone. Even if I veered from her politics on that rare occasion, our friendship never wavered. Loyal through thick and thin, she was funny and smart, aware and generous... and we will sorely miss her.”
Some of Lezlie’s friends responded about her passing with kind words of admiration. “She was amazing.” “We shared many interesting conversations on the telephone. I am so sorry.” “What a trouper she was!” “She was very helpful to me.” “We had some great talks.” “Lezlie was driven and worked so hard. Inspiring!” “A great lady.” “Lezlie put up one hell of a fight and I always admired her grit.” “Fountain Hills Democratic Pioneer!” “God bless her.” “She seemed to be quite a firecracker!” “It was hard for her to get around and yet, there she was signing people up for whatever cause she was supporting.” “Bless her heart.”
So, when her birthday comes around next month, (we tried to celebrate our January birthdays together with "the girls") I will listen to the Moody Blues and raise a glass to my legendary friend whose activism and courage opened many eyes and hearts.