It is with a heavy heart the family of Leonard “Len” S. Zaw, announce his passing at his home on Nov. 23, 2021, of complications from COVID-19. He was young-at-heart at age 88. Len has been a resident of Fountain Hills for 23 years, but never forgot his hometown of Chicago, Ill.
Len was an electrical engineer for AT&T’s Western Electric Teletype division for 30 years, and a U.S. Army veteran. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t build, repair, or a person he wouldn’t help. He had a fondness and soft heart for dogs. With a zest for life, he enjoyed flying planes, golf, and world travel after retirement. He had a true passion and commitment to American Legion Post 58, in Fountain Hills. Len held several Post 58 leadership positions over the years to include commander and played a key role in developing the Fountain Hills Veteran’s Memorial in 2005. In October of this year, he was awarded Legionnaire of the Year by Post 58, and was also commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel, a highly prestigious recognition.
His life was characterized by dedication, kindness, and generosity. Len wholeheartedly believed it was a true blessing to be an American.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ignatius and Helen and sister, Adeline. Len leaves to cherish his memory, Nancy, his beloved wife of 34 years; brother, Eugene; daughters, Marilyn and Janice; three granddaughters, Sharon, Amy, and Lauren; great granddaughters, Elle and Jazmin and many nieces, nephews and other family and friends in Fountain Hills and the Chicago area.
A Memorial Service will be held at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary on Friday, Dec. 10, 2012, at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Len’s family kindly requests any donations in his memory be sent to one of the following charitable organizations: American Legion Post #58, Veteran’s Charity, 16837 E Parkview Avenue, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268, American Legion Post #58 - Fountain Hills, AZ (azalpost58.org); Arizona Animal Welfare League & SPCA, Tribute and Memorial Gifts | Arizona Animal Welfare League (aawl.org).