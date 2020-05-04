My beloved husband, Lee Ponce, also known to others as Buzz, was born in Escondido, Calif. on June 29, 1948 and passed away on April 8 due to renal failure after just a five-week illness.
Buzz was always physically active. He was an avid runner for over 25 years before finding his passion for bicycle riding. In 2016, Buzz rode from the Canadian border to the Mexican border. Then, to celebrate his 70th birthday in 2018, he rode from Southern California to Florida. All that biking and not a single mishap.
Buzz’s career began as a high school teacher for 12 years. Buzz then took a chance and started work with Josten’s Yearbook Company in Orange County, where he became a top seller. Buzz also secured some television yearbook contracts including “Murphy Brown,” “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” and his all-time favorite show, “Seinfeld.” Herff Jones Yearbooks recruited him to area sales manager out of Henderson, Nev. After 10 years with Herff he retired, and we moved to Fountain Hills.
Buzz loved Arizona and even more, his Four Peaks Rotary Club. Buzz was able to do many things people only dream of. He traveled to Vero Beach and became a Dodger for two weeks in their camp. He was a Los Angeles Dodger fan from his boyhood and met his all-time heroes. Buzz was also a ball boy for the San Diego Chargers when he was in high school. He wrote two books and was working on a third.
We attended 17 Boz Scaggs concerts through the years. Boz, being Buzz’s favorite musician since the 1970s. Buzz was lucky enough to go backstage and meet Boz personally at one of his concerts in San Diego. We had so many adventures and met wonderful people along the way.
Along with his wife, Susan, of 38 years; his daughter Samantha; her husband, Tim; son Joshua, his wife, Lisa; five grandchildren; his dogs, Henry and Ivy and many, many friends will miss this wonderful man.
Buzz was an avid animal lover so he would want his message of “be kind to all animals” remembered, and that his family and friends only reminisce the good times, the fun and the friendships that he had throughout his life. Please celebrate my Buzz.
There will be no service, per Buzz’s wishes.