Lee M. Phillips

Born: Nov. 5, 1945. Deceased: Nov. 29, 2022, 77 years old.
Extraordinary lady. Mastered three foreign languages, French, Spanish and Portuguese. She loved her wine and her dachshunds. She brought love and happiness into our lives. She loved Paris, going to the gym with her friends and reading autobiographies. She loved the French rocker, Johnny Hallyday.
We are honored to have been able to share in a small part of her life. Unfortunately, she was diagnosed with Parkinsonians in 2020 that then progressed into Parkinson’s in 2021. She persevered through the debilitating disease until November 2022.
She will be thoroughly missed but always will be remembered with love and we will raise a glass in her honor every time we enjoy a bottle of wine.