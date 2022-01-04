Lee Doranzo, 92, of Fountain Hills, passed away peacefully the morning of Dec. 9, 2021, with his wife by his side. Lee was born Dec. 10, 1928, in Chicago, Ill. to Michael and Nettie Doranzo.
He was the youngest of two children and a graduate of Crane Tech High School. Lee enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving aboard the USS Albany and USS Dayton during the second World War. He returned to Chicago and made his career in purchasing and sales in the automotive stamping press industry, serving in purchasing for Danly Machine, Vice President of Purchasing for U.S. Industries, and Director of Procurement for the E.W. Bliss Division of Gulf Western Industries. He completed his career, self-employed, as LMD Sales Company.
Lee enjoyed making stained glass windows, woodworking, traveling, and golfing. He was an active member of the Fountain Hills Sheriff’s Posse for 11 years.
Lee is survived by his wife, Ruth, of 42 years; daughter, Linda (John) Haaksma; daughter, Gail Martin; son, James (Jo Ellen) Doranzo; step-daughter, Heidi (Kenny) Grimm; and step-son, Eric (Lori) May; grandchildren, Shannon, Kimberly, Angela, Justin, Brian, Sara, Nathan, Kate, Charlotte, and 12 great grandchildren.
Lee is preceded in death by his sister, Claire and great grandson, Abram.
A Memorial Service will be held at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary, 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd, Fountain Hills, Ariz., Saturday, Jan. 8, at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley Eckstein Center in Scottsdale.