Lawrence Ordowski

Lawrence “Larry” Ordowski was an 86-year-old MAGA man who peacefully arrived in Heaven on Dec. 5, 2020. His faith in God and love of family will carry forward through his wife, of 53 great years, Nancy; his son, Mark and Stacey Ordowski; his daughter, Michelle and David Wickens; and five grandsons, Nathan Ordowski, Justin Ordowski, Zackary Wickens, Griffin Ordowski and Maxwell Wickens. Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a kind soul to those that called him friend.
We are never truly ready to let go of those we cherish, and Larry, Dad, Papa was a person to cherish. He was his family, and his family was him. Nancy, Mark and Michelle were able to spend precious moments with Larry in the final months together in Arizona. It will be these moments that help us through the next year of firsts. It is now in his passing that we see again how blessed we are as family. Larry would not want us to make a fuss at his passing. Instead, he would want us to celebrate his life by remembering how he walks with us at our side. We will forever be a reflection of Larry as we walk with Larry, Dad, Papa having “Wet eyes and a high heart.”
Larry lived an exceptional life. He was always grateful to those who surrounded him. He was a man of faith and charitable acts. He lived long, travelled the world and enjoyed being with his family. When you could get him to share a story from his past you would always end up chuckling. This soft-spoken man had a kind soul, but also had a slight crazy, rebel side that made his stories almost unbelievable.
He married late in life and, from time to time, we could see that his mischievous ways still lived. He became the elder to a strong and connected family. He enjoyed long dinners, a cocktail or wine and a good meal always ended with a Spanish Coffee. His hobby was horse racing. It was his passion and release from the stresses in life. He wouldn’t miss going to the Kentucky Derby for 44 years and the Preakness since 1991. In 2002 he attended all three races of the Triple Crown and just missed witnessing an expected Triple Crown winner, War Emblem. “When in doubt bet the number eight,” was his motto.
He was an exceptional man with a keen intellect and kind tongue. After a stint in the Army, he became a high school English teacher in Plymouth, Mich. He was the kind of teacher that made you work hard, really hard, for that answer. It is only years later that you can see he was teaching you to place no limits on what you can accomplish. He spent most of his professional career as the associate dean at Schoolcraft College, until he retired in 1995. He joined Schoolcraft the second year the college opened. He led the Math, English and Drama departments.
The 2020 COVID event has tested us all, none more so than our loved ones and families who too often find themselves sharing their final day disconnected from the warmth of a loving family touch. We would like to send a special thank you to the folks at Plaza Healthcare Nursing Home for their loving care and support during his final days.
Memorial services for Larry Ordowski will be held sometime this spring when we can get together, hug and not be worried about spilling tears, singing, laughing and telling stories. We want our celebration of his life to be a gathering of family and friends, sharing a meal, cocktails, and maybe a Spanish Coffee will be toasted in his memory.
Larry was an absolutely amazing man and made Schoolcraft College all the better for having been a member of the college family. We would very much like to have his legacy continue to help future students change their path for the better.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends may make a memorial donation to the Schoolcraft College Foundation in honor of Lawrence Ordowski. A memorial contribution can be sent by check to The Schoolcraft College Foundation, 18600 Haggerty Road, Livonia, Mich., 48152-2696 or online at scf.schoolcraft.edu. Please make sure to note/select in “In Honor of Lawrence Ordowski.”
The college also provides an online donation portal through scf.schoolcraft.edu. This brings up the Foundation’s webpage and a contribution can be made by clicking the “Give Now” button in the upper righthand corner. Please be sure to fill out the “Tribute Gift” section and type Lawrence Ordowski in the “Name” field.