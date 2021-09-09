Lawrence D. Causley passed away Sept. 2, 2021, in Mesa, Ariz. at the age of 65. He was born in Saginaw, Mich. on May 8, 1956, to Ray and Loreen Causley and grew up in Hessel, Mich.
He attended Soo Beauty Academy and worked as a stylist his entire life moving from Sault Ste Marie, Mich. to Lansing, Mich. to Fountain Hills. He spent the last 20-plus years working at Go Divas Salon in Fountain Hills establishing many clients and friends alike.
He enjoyed crafting, making afghans and pillows for family and friends, scouting through stores for antiques and treasures and most of all, spending time with his “beebees” Mason and Jace. He was their everything and they were his and he loved them dearly
He was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Loreen Causley; brother, Ray Causley and sister, Sharon Causley. He is survived by his brother, Bob (Jan) Causley and sisters, Melanie Vanderlooven and Valerie (Jim) Huffman and dear friend, Pam Mott. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended Arizona family that he loved dearly.
A viewing will be held at A Wise Choice Desert View Chapel, 9702 E. Apache Trail, Mesa, AZ 85207 on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. His family will celebrate his life at the Hessel Community Center in Hessel, Mich. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery.