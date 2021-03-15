Buddy Kaufman, 87, of Fountain Hills “Leveled Up” to his forever home in Heaven on March 12, 2021 with his family around him.
Buddy was born July 31, 1933 in Jersey City, NJ, to Charles and Violet Kaufman, who had nine children.
Buddy worked from a young age to help support his family. He was a quick learner, gifted with his hands. From delivering ice or milk to moving furniture and repairing things, he was always an entrepreneur with many side jobs!
He married Arline Lawler in 1956 and they shared 59 years of marriage. They had one daughter, Lori Ann – which prompted the move from Jersey City to the “country,” ie: the suburbs. They lived in Wharton, N.J., for 28 years. Buddy learned the appliance repair trade, even having his own small repair business before taking a position at Midland Sales in nearby Rockaway, N.J.
Arline and Buddy relocated to Arizona in 1991, choosing Fountain Hills for its small-town feel.
Buddy loved it here and was glad to say goodbye to the snow! He enjoyed baseball, all sorts of card games, especially poker, playing pool, and swimming.
He loved regularly serving at the Extended Hands Food Bank and, most of all, serving in his church. He often used his skills to make repairs or oversee the latest construction project as well as serving as an Elder for multiple terms. His favorite people were the children and he never missed a chance to play with the kids at Promiseland Preschool or at VBS! He has many nieces and nephews and was everyone’s favorite “Uncle Buddy.”
Buddy is survived by his daughter, Lori, and son-in-law, Jim Bates, of Fountain Hills; and their two sons, Matthew (Harmony) and Zachary (Athena), as well as two great-grandsons – his pride and joy – Lincoln and Titus.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Christ’s Church of Fountain Hills, on Bainbridge Ave., on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ’s Church of Fountain Hills or Promiseland Preschool.