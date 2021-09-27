Lavonne Ann Stein, 79, passed away peacefully on Sept. 22, 2021. Lavonne was born in Arcadia, Iowa, on Feb. 14, 1942, to Ted and Cecilia Stein.
She was a graduate of Saint Joseph’s Academy, Des Moines, Iowa. Lavonne spent most of her adult life in Kansas City, Mo., and was employed by Valentine Radford Advertising as an account coordinator for the Bayer Aspirin account.
She moved to Fountain Hills in 2002 after her retirement, where she worked for over 10 years at Walgreens on Shea. When the store closed, she enjoyed walking around downtown Fountain Hills visiting with many of the people she met while working at Walgreens.
Lavonne was a devoted caring daughter and loving sister. She is survived by her brother, Glenn (Peggy) of Mesa, Ariz.; sisters, Jan Ecklund of Charlotte, N.C., and Mary (Bob) Buresh of Tama, Iowa. She is also survived by her 12 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Arlo Walker and Lloyd Stein; and brother-in-law, Robert Ecklund and sister-in-law, Joy Walker.
A private service will be held at a later date in Tama, Iowa.