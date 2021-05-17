LaVerne Marilyn Sondrol, 86, of Fountain Hills passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. LaVerne was born Feb. 9, 1935, the daughter of Melvin and Ruth (Haugo) Stromstad.
She attended White Dove 211 Country School (she was the only one in her class) and graduated from Crookston Ag School. She attended Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. for one year working toward a Home Economics degree. Her college plans changed, as she got engaged to her high school sweetheart, Arlen Sondrol. They married on Sept. 4, 1954 and moved to Grand Forks, N.D.
LaVerne devoted her life to taking care of her husband and daughters. She was always there when needed and kept the “home fires burning.” She was the wind beneath our wings to help each of us fly.
The simplest pleasures brought great joy to LaVerne. She loved a quiet evening with friends and family with a piping hot cup of coffee in hand. Shopping for birthday and Christmas gifts gave her such great joy. She cherished and so looked forward to her daily phone calls from family and friends. Her faith was strong in the Lord, and she taught her Christian values to many through her words and actions. She will be missed so much by her family – she was the glue that kept this family together. We are thankful that she is finally at peace and with her Lord she so faithfully trusted.
LaVerne is survived by her three daughters, Ruthie (Wayne) Zitzow, Moorhead, Minn., Charlene (Mark) Holy, East Grand Forks, Minn., Natalie (Mike) Wallace, Fountain Hills; seven grandchildren, Chad Zitzow, Tanya (Jonny) Pollock, Ryan (Pam) Holy, Grant (Katie Hallie) Holy, Austin (Bradi) Holy, Kyle Knodel, and Lindsey Knodel; eight great grandchildren; three surviving sisters, Beulah Smith, Seattle, Wash., Janice Lindberg, Hutchinson, Minn., Rita Stromstad, Granite Falls, Minn.
LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arlen; and one sister, Caryn Buerkle. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Samaritan’s Purse, Boone, NC 28607, or a charity of the donor’s choice.