Laurel Cundiff-Peters, née Hyett, 65, died peacefully on May 31, 2022, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. Laurel recently retired after a long career as an educator and reading specialist at McDowell Mountain Elementary School. She touched the lives of so many students, families and colleagues through her dedication and passion for education.
Laurel enjoyed traveling and adventuring with her husband, Jon, spending time at her ranch, and was an avid social and political activist. She cherished her family and friendships and was exceedingly proud of her two daughters, Sarah and Leslie. Everyone who knew her felt her deeply generous and loving spirit.
A private celebration of life will be held with close family. Donations may be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America to fund ongoing research to help find a cure.
Cremation done through Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary, 480-837-5588.