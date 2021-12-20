Larry Dean Munson passed away in Fountain Hills on Dec. 13, 2021, at the age of 82. He and his twin brother, Keith, were born in Ames, Iowa.
Larry played football for Ames High and the University of Wyoming where, as a two-way player, he was tough enough to be recognized as an NCAA Football “Lineman of the Week” in 1961.
Larry was a back-country hunting guide in Wyoming before he went to Alaska in 1965 with Keith. While there he met and married his wife, Jeri, and had a long and very successful business career on the North Slope and in Anchorage. Larry epitomized the rugged and self-sufficient frontier spirit of the West throughout his life. Larry was also a champion hand-ball player for many years, both in Alaska and Arizona. And after 35-years in Anchorage, he and Jeri retired to Fountain Hills and Santa Fe, N.M., where they split time living for many years.
Larry is survived by his wife, Jeri; his brother, Keith and his wife, Sharon of Eugene, Ore. Larry was a regular at DJ’s and will be especially missed by his pre-dawn Starbucks Fountain Hills buddies and many others, here, in Santa Fe and in Anchorage. Please have a kind thought for Larry. May he Rest in Peace.
Larry’s arrangements are incomplete at this time.