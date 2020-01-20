Landon Crooks

Landon “Lanny” Crooks, 76, of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 surrounded by his close family and friends.
Lanny was born June 10, 1943 in Edmore, Mich. to Seymour and Carol (Van Houten) Crooks. He graduated from Edmore High School in 1962 and from Northwood University in 1964. He also served in the Army National Guard of Michigan starting in 1965.
On June 19, 1965, he married Diane Marie Crooks (Johnson) at Day Bethel Baptist Church in McBride, Mich. Lanny went into the family business, Crooks Farm Power, with his father and brother. In 1980, he took over this family business, working side by side with his wife Diane, until his retirement in 1997. Lanny also worked for various car dealerships until him permanent move to Arizona.
Lanny had a love for all things Arizona. Upon retirement, he and Diane fulfilled their dream to enjoy more year-round warmer, sunnier pastures and purchased a home in Fountain Hills. He spent most of his retirement golfing with his buddies, practicing his aim at the shooting range, enjoying card playing and his time with friends. He hosted his kids and grandkids during Arizona family vacations and of course loved driving (fast) in his beloved black convertible Mustang taking in the beautiful scenery all while allowing his bountiful gray locks to flow in the wind.
In the summer months, Lanny and Diane would head back to Michigan to spend time with their children and grandchildren. Lanny spent his summer days in Michigan, always in jeans and a sweatshirt as our Michigan summers were “cold.” He would enjoy long pontoon rides on Lake Chemung, with a Coors Light in hand, and some more golf to round out his day.
Lanny will always be remembered by his grandchildren as “crazy papa” for his funny antics to make them laugh, his children for his strong, unwavering commitment and love, and his wife for being her better half and partner for the 54 years they enjoyed together.
Lanny is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Diane Marie Crooks; along with four children, Heather Sackett (Brian Newman), Heidi (Paul) Schoenborn, Aleisha (Alan) Shevela, Travis (Sarah) Crooks; grandchildren, Logan and McKenna Sackett, Caleb, Gracen and Gabriel Schoenborn, Sydney, Reese and Tatum Shevela, Caden and Abigail Crooks; brother, Richard (Janet) Crooks; sister, Carolyn (Dave) Kelsey; and numerous nieces, nephews and relatives. Lanny was preceded in death by his parents, Seymour and Carol Crooks.
A celebration of life service for Lanny Crooks will be held in Michigan during the summer of 2020. Family will send out more information in the coming months.