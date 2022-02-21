L.A. (Bud) Onken of Fountain Hills passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at the age of 87.
He was born in Greenfield, Iowa. Bud was predeceased by his loving wife, Sherry, to whom he was married for 63 years. He is survived by their six children and spouses, 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and his sister, Marilyn (Doug) Adamson.
Bud’s life priority was his family. He was a successful business owner until his retirement. His kindness, generosity and humor will be remembered always. Bud will stay forever in the hearts of all of us who were blessed to have known him.
Contributions can be made to Cure PSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001, or Arizona Care Hospice, 12035 N. Saguaro Blvd., Suite 101, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.
A private service will be held in Iowa.