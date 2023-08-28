Kyle T. Knodel, age 33, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley Eckstein Center in Scottsdale. He was born on Nov. 10,1989, in Scottsdale. He was a 2008 graduate of Fountain Hills High School. Kyle worked at Mayo Clinic for 15 years in multiple positions, with his most recent position as a Scheduling Support Specialist for EOAM infrastructure services.
Kyle truly embraced life to the fullest through simple pleasures, quality time with friends and family, sporting events, and endless weekends of golf. He enjoyed his downtime with friends, his devotion to the Minnesota Vikings and rockin’ it out with some of his favorite bands. Kyle had a heart of gold, his dedication to family and friends was what he lived for.
Kyle touched many lives with his quiet and soft personality. He had a fun and witty humor with a gentle approach that touched so many people. Often Kyle was seen as the glue to hold everyone together, no matter the situation his commitment to those he loved most was always his priority. Kyle was kind, patient, loving, generous and humble through his actions and graciously welcomed anyone with arms wide open.
He is survived by parents, Natalie Wallace, Michael Wallace, Kerry Knodel and sister, Lindsey Knodel.
Family, friends and others whose lives were touched by Kyle are invited to the celebration of life service at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fountain Hills, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Please feel free to share your hearts and stories after the service.