Kyle Robert McNulty, 28, passed away on March 29, 2021 after a long battle with testicular cancer. Kyle was born in Torrance, Calif., on April 16, 1992. He is survived by his mother and father, Desiree and Paul Mantz, along with his brother, Noah R. Mantz. He is also survived by his father and stepmother, Keith and Suzanne McNulty, and his two sisters, Molly and Mia McNulty. Of course, the list of family members from his two families is extensive, and includes his grandfather, Ray DeLancey (Desiree’s father), and Desiree’s aunts, uncles, and cousins, as Desiree is an only child. From the Mantz Family, Kyle’s uncles, Chris, Kevin, and Vince (Fiordirosa); his aunts, Karen and Meg (Fiordirosa); his cousins, Dana, Kelly (Perry), Scott, Christopher (Fiordirosa), Atillio (Fiordirosa), Andrea (Freeman), and Emelia, as well as some of their spouses and children. From his McNulty side of the family, he is also survived by his grandmothers, Joann (Hazard) and Linda; his uncles, Scott, and Bill (Parker); and his aunts, Amy (Kaehler), Judith Ann (Warren) and Teri (Parker). His grandfather, Robert E. McNulty, passed recently. His cousins are Riley, Quinn, Sidney, Shane (Kaehler), Makenna (Kaehler), Robert, and Jack (Kaehler).
Kyle grew up in Quartz Hill, Calif., and has lived in Arizona for only several years. He was a golf professional at Desert Mountain Golf Club at the time of his passing. Kyle’s golf life began at Rancho Vista Golf Club in California where he came to love the game as a junior golfer. Kyle recently attained his Head PGA Professional Golfer status and was in the process of working toward further PGA certifications.
Although cancer is what killed him, it also “saved” him, as when he was diagnosed, it was life-changing for him and he became very active in trying to help others and become a positive inspiration to all. He began to truly cherish life’s simplest of things and live in every moment. He also began a podcast entitled “The Present Mind,” which was about searching within and speaking about truth and positivity even in the worst of times. He always said he would fight this disease and “would never lay down for it,” and he surely did not. In Kyle’s final and darkest hours, and despite all the medication, he truly labored and fought to stay with all those that were at his side until his poor body finally gave out and he passed away in his mother’s arms.
He was a “fighter” of this disease in every spirit of the word and that is one of the things the family wishes all to remember about him. Kyle’s family is in the process of setting up a foundation in his name which will go towards testicular cancer awareness and helping others battle this disease. Hence, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the “Kyle McNulty Foundation” via check and mailed to 16219 N. Saki Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ. (If you prefer to make a direct deposit or use Zelle, please contact Desiree Mantz for account information). All those involved with the foundation will be doing so on a volunteer basis and all proceeds will be directly used for helping others.
The family also wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to all for their prayers and support through this journey, and especially to those who were also by Kyle’s side during his last days and hours: James Woodruff, Luke Kristo and Kelly Fellows-Kristo, Madison Burke, Kate Fisher, Jonathan Hand, Riley Hayfield, Andrew Yenny, Aleah Pereyra and Lexi Gibson.
Services to honor Kyle will be as follows:
Friday, April 9, 2021 – 5 p.m. Visitation/Wake; Remembrance 6 to 8 p.m. at Messinger Mortuary of Fountain Hills located at 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.
Saturday, April 10, 2021, 11 a.m. – Funeral Mass at St. Bernard’s of Clairvaux, located at 10755 N. 124th St., Scottsdale, AZ 85259.
Open House Reception following Funeral on Saturday at the Mantz family home in Fountain Hills.