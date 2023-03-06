Kurtis Leroy Ahrens passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 19, 2023, at Honor Health-Shea in Scottsdale. He was 82 years old, born March 30, 1940, in Elgin, Ill. He was the son of Leroy (Bub) and Mildred (Millie) (Schwartz).
Kurt graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout, Class of 1962. Following graduation, he taught vocational auto mechanics at Dundee Crown High School where he met his wife, Patricia (Thies) and settled in Cary, Ill. They recently celebrated 55 years of marriage and had two children, Marcus and Andrea.
Kurt started his own business, Cary Grove NAPA Auto Parts, in 1974 in Cary, Ill. He was a community leader and president of the Cary Chamber of Commerce for many years. In 1999 Kurt and Pat moved to Arizona and started “retirement.” Kurt went on to work at Ace Hardware in town for four years and then started a new business venture by building then running Allsafe Self Storage in Rio Rico for 18 years. Kurt was passionate about working hard and playing hard. He loved America, cars, a good joke, Mexican food and margaritas.
Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Carol. Surviving in addition to his wife, Pat are son, Marcus Ahrens; his daughter, Andrea Aherns; and four grandsons, Jake, John, Ben and Matt. Kurt chose to live his life to the fullest. He was a kind and dependable father, a proud grandfather and loving husband. He will be profoundly missed.
No funeral or memorial service is planned. If you wish, you can make a donation in memory of Kurt to his church, Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.