Kristie Bauer of Phoenix passed away Jan. 11, 2022, at age 68. Born on May 25, 1953, in Braham, Minn. She is survived by her mother, Lucy Almlie of Fountain Hills and her two siblings, Steven Almlie (Eddi) of Tracy, Minn. and Sonja Almlie of Saint Louis Park, Minn.; nephew Seneca of Morgan, Minn. and his six children. She was preceded in death by her father, John Almlie.
She attended schools in Bricelyn, Minn. and Tracy, Minn. graduating in 1971 from Tracy High School.
Kristie received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Music from Luther College, Decorah, Iowa in 1975. She was a member of and soloist with the Luther College Nordic Choir under the direction of Weston Noble. She appeared in Carnival, The Best of Broadway, The Marriage of Figaro and many other opera productions. She started her career teaching others music in Amery, Wis. school system. Then she pursued her interest in music by starting her own studio in Forest Lake, Minn. She was a member of the Masquers Theatre Company Board of Directors and also performed in several of their productions, in Forest Lake.
Additional interests included travel and art. She moved her work to the western suburbs of the Minneapolis area where she taught primarily piano and voice and had students of all ages. She loved them all and excelled in helping students with ADD/ADHD learn to play piano.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (SOTH) in Fountain Hills.
Memorial donations may be made to RESCUE PALS, 15439 N. Blackbird Dr., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268 to support Kristie’s love of animals or to SOTH and designate it to the music department.