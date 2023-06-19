Kenneth Paul Mailloux, 82, of Fountain Hills, Ariz., passed away suddenly on May 30.
Ken was born Nov. 7, 1940, in Kankakee, Ill. to Leo and Lucille Mailloux. He graduated from Rockford East High School in 1958 and attended Marquette University.
Ken had a long career in pharmaceutical sales and marketing for several Johnson & Johnson companies, including McNeil and Janssen. He worked part-time until his passing for JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge in Scottsdale as a member of the Wildfire Golf Club staff, and was a member of The Club in Fountain Hills since 2015. He cherished his friendships at work and at the men’s club.
Ken is survived by his son, Richard Mailloux, M.D. and his wife, Katrina of Beckley, W.Va.; son, Robert Mailloux his wife, Kimberley, and their daughters, Madeline and Megan of Alexandria, Va.; stepdaughter, Susan Abbotts and her husband, Craft of Rio Verde, Ariz.; sister, Barbara Guirl of Belvedere, Ill.; nieces, Jodie, Valerie, Traci, Danielle, and Kara; and dear friend Terry Jolliffe. He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Judith, and sister, Judith Lee Teasdale.
Cremation was private and no services will take place, as per Ken’s request. If you would like to honor his legacy, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in his name.