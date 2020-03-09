Kenneth B. Lull, 81, of Fountain Hills passed away on March 1, 2020. He started at Hillside Police in Oct. 1962 and served for 25 years. Prior to that, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy during peacetime. He is survived by his wife, Catherine; a daughter, Cindy Fried; son, Kenneth R. Lull; three grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
