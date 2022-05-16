Ken Schweihs

Ken passed away on May 9, 2022, following a brief battle with cancer. Ken was born Feb. 24, 1947, in Kalamazoo, Mich., and spent his early childhood in Chicago, Ill.
In his teenage years, his family moved to Rochester, Minn., where Ken attended Lourdes High School and met Bonnie, his wife of 53 years. Ken graduated from Winona State University with a BA in history, economics and business administration and a minor in English.
He was an accomplished certified journeyman carpenter and owner partner of SK Builders and Sumersett Homes. Ken and Bonnie relocated to Fountain Hills, Ariz., in 1995, where Ken worked as a custom builder for Cobra Construction and Alexander Homes. Following retirement, he spent his time on the golf course, both playing and working, last as a ranger at Desert Canyon Golf Course.
Ken was a strong, stoic man and a friend to many. He will be remembered for his love of music (which he instilled in many), passion for history, golf and hunting, and his quick wit. Ken is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children, Jessica (Lance) Swearingen of Orono, Minn. and Andrew (Ericka) Schweihs of Austin, Minn.; his grandchildren, Jade (Matt), Sam, Kyle, Andrew, and Ryan; great granddaughter, Ellie, his mother, Ruth Schweihs; and brother, Russ Schweihs. He was preceded in death by his father, Jess Schweihs.
A funeral and memorial service was held in Fountain Hills on Monday, May 16, at Church of the Ascension Catholic Church. A memorial service will take place in Rochester, Minn., in early June.
Ken donated his body to Midwestern University; burial of his cremains will be at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester, Minn. Memorials can be directed to Hospice of the Valley, hov.org/donate, or Disabled American Vets, dav.org.