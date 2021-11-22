Kelly Charles Mystrom, 60, devoted husband and father, loyal friend and enthusiast for all of the nature and adventure the Arizona desert and mountains could give him, passed away on Oct. 31, 2021.
A third generation Arizonian, Kelly grew up in Scottsdale, the third oldest of five brothers and sisters, who remember him as a most caring, fun and adventurous brother.
Christine, his loving wife of 29 years, their son, Cole, and a broad circle of lifetime friends celebrate Kelly’s love of exploration – riding the desert trails, skiing the lakes and soaking in the sunny vistas of Four Peaks, Mogollon Rim and Christopher Creek. Kelly’s uniqueness, curiosity, intellect, sly humor and his immense love and dedication to his family lives on for his wife, Chris; son, Cole (Reina); the Mystrom and Wright families and loved ones greeting Kelly in Heaven.
The family has chosen a private service, but welcomes messages and memories posted to the Messinger Tribute Wall.