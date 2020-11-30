Keith Michael Dulla, 63, of Fountain Hills passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. He was born Nov. 19, 1957. Keith succumbed to the COVID-19 virus in Scottsdale.
Keith was born in Wyandotte, Mich., spending most of his first 17 years living in Allen Park, Mich., where he graduated from Allen Park High School. He then moved to Arizona, living in and around the Phoenix area. Keith had a successful career as a telecommunications technician. After leaving the telecom industry, he applied his electronic skills in service to the casino gaming industry.
Keith is survived by his mother, Shirley Dulla; brother, Scott Dulla; sister, Karen Dulla Popowicz and her husband, Keith Popowicz, all of Fountain Hills; nephew, Kreg Popowicz and his fiancé, Christina Muller of Mesa, Ariz.; and nephew, Kurt Popowicz of Phoenix. Keith is also survived by his lifelong girlfriend, Joyce Schlachter of Fountain Hills.
Donations in Keith’s memory can be made to the American Nurses Foundation Coronavirus Response Fund for their heroic work caring for victims of COVID-19 at nursingworld.org/foundation/programs/corona-virus-response-fund.