Kathryn Gorham

Kathryn (Kitty) Gorham was born in Maryland on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 1934. She spent her youth in Maryland and married her first husband, who was a Marine, there in Maryland. They had one son, Robert Clanton, who now resides in Hawaii. She married her second husband, Dante S. Caravaggio, in 1988, and inherited four stepchildren, Dante V. Caravaggio, Marie Priolo, Malvina Lerma, and F. Vito Caravaggio. After the wedding, Dante and Kitty moved to Fountain Hills to be closer to Kitty’s family. They moved to Camarillo, Calif., in 2010 to be closer to Dante’s family.
Dante S. Caravaggio died Dec. 12, 2021, just weeks before his 88th birthday, which would have been on Christmas Day. Kitty passed away March 27, just after her 88th birthday and just before Easter. These two holiday people loved each other very much and had a wonderful 32 years of marriage together.
They leave behind five kids, 13 grandkids, eight great grandkids and many nieces and nephews. They will be missed, and Kitty’s infectious laugh will live forever in our memory.
Funeral services for Kitty will be Thursday, April 6, 11 a.m. at Chapel of the Islands, Conejo Mountain Funeral Home, Camarillo, Calif., with burial following service at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park.