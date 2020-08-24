We regret to announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Karl John Gaardsmoe at his home in Fountain Hills on Aug. 20, 2020. He is remembered by all for his big hugs, his broad smile and his warm welcoming personality. Karl made and kept friends throughout his life.
He was born Oct. 19, 1957 in Grand Forks, N.D., the second child of John Peter and Lylamae Gaardsmoe. He enjoyed playing hockey and football in childhood and graduated from Central High School in Grand Forks in 1975. He attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn. graduating in 1979 with majors in philosophy and religion. During his junior year he spent a semester in the Middle East exploring Israel and Jordan for several months.
Karl met his future wife, Julie Wilkens, at a summer school class in 1978. They were married May 8, 1982 and settled in the Minneapolis area. Karl started as a restaurant manager and developed a reputation for turning troubled stores into successes. Through a close friend, he learned the investment business in the 1990s and eventually set up an independent practice called Heritage Wealth Strategies as an investment advisor.
Karl and Julie’s daughter, Sophie Aurelia, was born on June 3, 1998. Shortly thereafter they were able to fulfill a long-term dream by moving to Fountain Hills in December 1999 happy to adopt this community as their home.
Karl poured himself into the Fountain Hills community serving on the School Board, several political campaigns, and other church and community organizations who sought his advice and counsel. His involvement in Rotary Club led to hosting two exchange students, Frieda and Bianca. He was well loved for his generosity, listening ear, and providing a safe place for those in need. He also enjoyed golf, cooking and poker games. He loved a relaxing ritual of surveying the mountains from his hot tub perch.
He survived by his wife, Julie; and daughter, Sophie; as well as his mother, Lylamae Gaardsmoe; his siblings, Lynn (Arthur Chen), Christine (Alan Plutowski), Daniel, and Steven (Myrna). He was preceded in death by his father, John Peter Gaardsmoe. He is also mourned by several nieces, nephews, and many friends throughout the world. There are also three dogs who will sorely miss his hugs.
A Celebration of Life is planned for a future date. Memorials may be considered for the American Parkinson’s Disease Association or Sunshine Dog Rescue.