Karin Louise Foshay [Kappler], age 74, of Fountain Hills, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, Oct. 22, peacefully in her sleep. Karin was born in Pasadena, Calif., on Sept. 30, 1948, and grew up in southern California. After meeting Ronald Foshay at the Orange County Fair on July 14, 1973, they fell in love and married on Sept. 28, 1973. They just celebrated their 49th Anniversary.
Karin and Ron raised their two children (Heather and Sunni) in Diamond Bar, Calif. Karin worked in customer service for Beckman in Brea, Calif., until retiring at age 55. Once retired they lived in South Carolina, Lake Havasu City, back to California for a few years and then most recently to Fountain Hills in 2020 to be close to family.
Karin was full of enthusiasm and enjoyed living life to the fullest. She was involved in many social organizations including being the president, vice president and secretary of the Sunshine Club at her CA Trilogy Canyon HOA club which was a philanthropic club. She was very active in her monthly Bunco club in Fountain Hills and just had her last Bunco at her home which was beautifully decorated for Halloween.
Karin loved the movies, boating, Mexican food, roller coasters and decorating for all the Holidays. Most of all she loved her family and friends. In the last few years, she was able to travel the country with her family and experienced so many amazing new adventures, providing the family with so many great memories. Just this month the final finishes were completed on Karin’s dream home in Fountain Hills and she was able to witness the completion and enjoy the home with her husband.
Karin is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ronald Foshay of Fountain Hills; her daughter, Heather Tolis and son-in-law Art Tolis, both of Fountain Hills; her daughter, Sunni Tribble and son-in-law, Joe Tribble residing in Georgia. Karin had many grandchildren, and she loved each and every one of them. Oldest to youngest, Joseph, Kevin, Kyle, Zachary, Shelby, Reagan, Tyler, Kennedy. She is also survived by her most recent family addition, Winston (their new puppy).
Karin will be missed by so many as she has enriched the lives of everyone she met. Please join us in honoring the life she lived so well. Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m. at: Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary, 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268