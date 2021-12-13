Justin Alton Minnick, 35, of Ponca City, Okla., passed away on Dec. 6, 2021. A celebration of his life was held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Grace Tabernacle, with David Cale officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK 74601.
Justin was born on Jan. 2, 1986, in Rockford, Ill. Justin cherished time with his family. He enjoyed playing video games with his family and friends. Justin was quite witty and charming and was the master of random facts. He was a huge fan of the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bulls.
Justin is survived by his parents, Donna and Angelo Russo of Ponca City, Okla., sister, Angie Ewer; sister dog, Sophie Russo, of Ponca City, Okla.; brother Bobby Ewers of Benton, Ark.