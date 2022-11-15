Julie Rees Rudzinski, 81, of Fort McDowell, Ariz. passed away on Oct. 8, 2022, surrounded by family, friends, and the beauty of the Sonoran Desert.
Julie was born May 22, 1941, in Logan, Utah to Doyle and Gladys Rees. She spent her childhood as an Airforce brat, living all around the country, including Virginia, New Mexico, Alaska, Ohio, and Colorado. She graduated from Utah State University where she met her husband, Robert Rudzinski. They were married in Logan, Utah in June of 1963.
She was an elementary and middle school teacher for 30 years at Campo Bello, Indian Bend, and Greenway Middle School. She delighted in the joy of teaching and learning from her students every day. A highlight of her teaching career was hiking and camping with her students, especially at the Grand Canyon.
Julie approached her life with creativity. She wrote plays and painted murals for her classes. In her personal life she relished writing poetry and doing beadwork, often tackling issues of social justice in her works. She found deep understanding and purpose in the spiritual Teachings that shaped her life. Julie loved her family dearly. She was devoted to her parents, and adored her extended family members, including those she grew up with, those through marriage, and those she was just getting to know. She brought that devotion to the loving and thoughtful manner in which she raised her three children. Later in life, her grandchildren became, in her words, her “joy and her song.” Her husband of 59 years she loved with all her heart and soul.
Julie is survived by her husband, Bob; her son, Jon, and daughter-in-law, Ellen; her daughter, Shelly; her daughter, Amy, and son-in-law-law, Taylor; and her five grandchildren, Isabel, Nick, Bakha, Owen, and Bailey.
She will be missed by all the lives she touched. Memorial donations can be made to Julie’s favorite foundation, SPOON at spoonfoundation.org.
Services will be private.