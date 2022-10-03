Judith Rutkowski

Judy Rutkowski passed from this life into the hands of our loving God on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Judy was born and raised in the western suburbs of Chicago and a small town in southern Illinois. She attended nursing school and became a registered nurse, spending much of her professional career in pediatrics.
She married her husband, Richard, in 1987 and they had two children, Maggie and Adam. The family moved to Arizona in 2001. She continued in her nursing career, initially in the inpatient hospital setting and then as a school nurse for Fountain Hills Unified School District.
She volunteered in many ways in Fountain Hills schools, in the classroom, as a band booster, in tobacco/drug use prevention sessions, and as the “Bingo Boss” for many years at Falcon Fiesta following FHHS graduation.
She was also active for many years in ministries at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Scottsdale, singing in the choir and teaching religious education to children at various grade levels. In recent years, she worked as a substitute school nurse for Scottsdale Unified School District. For over 15 years, she was actively involved in local and state political activities. Judy was completing her second term of service on the FHUSD Governing Board.
She had extreme respect for the Constitution and the founding principles of this country. Judy was an avid animal lover, especially horses, cats, dogs, and cockatiels. She loved her family, her many friends, and our God. She will be remembered and missed by many.
A visitation will be held at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary on Thursday Oct. 6, 2022, from 6-8 p.m.