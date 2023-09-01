Judith Butler

On Aug. 28, 1939, Judith Ann Nave was born to Michael C. and Beatrice Barlow Nave in Chicago Heights, Ill. She attended Purdue University where she met Donald William Butler of Colombus, Ind. They were married Feb. 14, 1959, and had five children; Andy (Michele), Tom (Cheryl), Dennis (Tiffanie), Dan (Lisa) and Charlotte. The family expanded to 13 grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
Judy obtained a bachelor’s degree in education from Rockford College and also earned a certificate in Children’s Literature from San Diego State University. Judy liked working with children, walking, cycling, reading and baking. She also played golf and bridge with more enthusiasm than skill, but the company was always good. Judy lived in Virginia, Connecticut, Illinois, California, Indiana and Arizona.
Judy always liked trees. If you want to remember her, plant a tree , any kind, anywhere, at any time.
A celebration of Judy’s life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Fountain View Village Chapel at 1 p.m. Casual dress and all are welcome.