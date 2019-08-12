Judith Ann Mailloux, 76, passed away Aug. 6, 2019 at Hospice of the Valley. She was born in Trenton, N.J. to Edward and Ann Chorazy and was their only child.
Judy graduated from Cathedral High School in Trenton in 1961, Princeton Hospital School of Practical Nursing in 1964, and Mercer County Community College in 1975, where she earned an Associate in Applied Science, Nursing degree.
She worked as a Registered Nurse at St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton and was one of the first members of Mercer County’s Lifemobile, the area’s critical response unit. Judy began a career in clinical research in 1979 and worked for several pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Arizona.
Judy and her husband, Ken, moved from Doylestown, Pa. to Scottsdale at the end of 1990, and to Fountain Hills 10 years later. She was an avid traveler and saw a great deal of our country and Europe on business trips and vacations. She enjoyed playing golf, especially in Palm Springs, and was a huge animal lover.
Judy is survived by her husband of 35 years, Kenneth Mailloux of Fountain Hills; her daughter, Susan, and son-in-law, Craft Abbotts of New Jersey; stepsons Richard (Katrina) and Robert (Kimberly) Mailloux; several cousins, and her beloved friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Ann Chorazy of Scottsdale.
Cremation services were performed by Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary. Memorial donations may be made to Fearless Kitty Rescue in Fountain Hills.