Juanita (Toni) VanHoorelbeke, 80, a 16-year resident of Fountain Hills, made her peaceful transition on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, with her beloved husband, Skip, and her son, John, by her side.
Toni is survived by her husband, Brian (Skip) Cleary; her son, Robert Gardner; daughter, Michelle Stupar (Leo Singh) and son, John Farrell.
Toni loved and cherished her eight grandchildren, Oona Stupar, Skylar Porath, Taylor and Aubree Cleary, Emma, Charlotte and Nolan Simon and Aiden Cleary.
Toni loved Fountain Hills. Upon arriving in Fountain Hills from Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich., she immediately got involved in tennis around town and became a member of Rio Verde Tennis Club. The following year she and her husband, both of them Peace Ministers, started a Peace Circle that continued for nine years at their home.
Toni will be missed not just by family, but by all of the lives that she touched. Toni never met a stranger and she loved to meet new people and share her life experiences. Toni will be remembered for her bright spirit and ever-present smile. She truly loved people and lived life to the fullest.
She is now at peace and out of the body that no longer worked for her. We can see her dancing with the angels and other loved ones who arrived before her.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Toni sometime this spring.