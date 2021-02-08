Joyce Marie Holmes, age 84, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family.
Joyce was born Joyce Marie Alderman on Dec. 4, 1936 in Houston, Texas, as the youngest of nine children. In her teens, she moved to Kansas City, Mo., and was raised by her sister, Elsie Lowe. She graduated from East High School in 1955. She married Earl E. Holmes, Jr. in 1956, a marriage that was in its 65th year.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Earl (Tonto Verde, Ariz.); son, Kenneth Holmes (Penny) of N. Richland Hills, Texas and daughter, Karla Westerman (Jim) of Salem, S.C. Their first child, Karan Holmes of Lee’s Summit, Mo. passed away in 2006. They have five grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Joyce enjoyed golf at Hillcrest Country Club, where she was also active in the junior golf program. They moved to Arizona in 1999, where they are members of the Tonto Verde Golf Club.
Joyce lived a beautiful life filled with love for her family and her many friends. She made a wonderful home and enjoyed hosting parties big and small. Her favorite times were spent around the dining table chatting and storytelling with her family and friends.
Condolences may be expressed at legacy.com.