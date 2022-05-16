Joy Axelson, born in Sterling, Ill., on Feb. 26, 1943, to Lucille and Robert Loos, passed away May 6, 2022, at the age of 79 in Fountain Hills, Ariz. She and her husband, Al, moved to the area in May of 2000 from Glen Ellyn, Ill.
Joy is survived by her husband, Allen, after a 57-year marriage. She is also survived by son, Mark, in Utah, who has six daughters, Liahona, DJ, Saige, Cadin, Eve, Jinger, Marnae, and Rhemadee. Joy also has two great-granddaughters. Son, Eric (Regina) lives in Chicago and have one daughter, Lillian.
Joy worked for AT&T Bell Laboratories for five years. She took a break from working outside the home, during which time she worked at raising the two boys and earning an associate degree from College of DuPage in 1985 with highest honors (GPA 4.0/4.0). She went back to work at Bell Labs and was soon promoted to Executive Legal Secretary and office manager in the IP Law Department.
In 1996 her husband retired and she did also. Joy looked for and found a way to serve the Lord. She and her husband were commissioned into the Harvesters for Christ ministry in 1999. After a few years, the name was changed to “The 72-Partners on the Road.” In total, they worked with over 20 congregations on witnessing and outreach over 18 years. Joy also did a lot on Christian education for the youth at her local congregation. She will be remembered by her calm demeaner, quiet voice and her dedication to whatever she was doing.
A visitation will be held at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fountain Hills, Arizona on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Sterling, Ill.