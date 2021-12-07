“Do you know my bro Joe, the boy to vagabond man, with duffle bag in hand, all military man, with fortunes few, tailored soldier through and through . . .” Joseph William Schlue, age 87, of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully from pneumonia on Monday, Nov. 27, 2021, at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center in Scottsdale after courageously fighting his final battle with COVID-19.
Joe was born on Nov. 4, 1934, in Cape Girardeau, Mo. He was the son of Joseph H. and Geraldine H. (nee. Galeener) Schlue. He attended schools in Cape Girardeau, graduating from Cape Central High School with the class of 1952 as class president. As a boy growing up during World War II, he was fascinated by the military and reports from the war. His fondest childhood memories were of the times he played soldier on the large, wooded lot in the St. Louis suburb of Kirkwood, where the family lived during the war. It was a role he would choose for his life’s work.
Upon graduation from high school in 1952, he tried to enlist in the Marine Corps at 17 but was not old enough. In 1953 he enlisted in the Air Force and was Honorably Discharged as a Staff Sargent in 1957. Following his enlisted tour of duty, Joe returned to Cape Girardeau where he attended Southeast Missouri State College for a few semesters before transferring to the University of Florida, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history and political science in 1962. He was a distinguished graduate of the Air Force ROTC program at Florida and accepted a commission as an officer upon graduation.
Joe’s 27 years of commissioned service were spent divided as an intelligence officer and analyst, and as a commanding officer of squadrons, wings, bases, and divisions. He was a graduate of various military professional schools and colleges and earned his master’s degree in procurement from Webster College. A highly decorated officer, he was awarded the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, four Meritorious Service Medals, two Joint Service Commendation Medals, the Air Force Commendation Medal, Senior Space Badge, and the Air Force Distinguished Pistol Shot Badge. He retired as a Colonel in 1989 after 31 years of active-duty service to his country.
During his combined enlisted and commissioned officer Air Force service years, his duty assignments sent him to the Philippines, West Palm Beach, Omaha, Tampa, Denver, Germany, Colorado Springs, San Antonio, three tours of duty to Viet Nam, and an assignment to the Defense Intelligence Agency in Washington D.C. As an intelligence officer, he was actively involved in the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Gulf of Tonkin incident, interdiction of the movement of forces and supplies down the Ho Chi Minh trail, military targets in North Vietnam, the Tet offensive, the Pueblo incident, the civil war in Jordan, the war between India and Pakistan, and the war between Israel and the Arab states.
A voracious reader who loved to travel, Joe often visited friends and family across the country. He spent the last 21 years of his life living in Arizona; while summering in Colorado, Montana, and Washington. Joe was a proud University of Florida alumnus, Gator supporter, Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity member and chapter president, recreational skier and golfer, and a gifted pistol shooter, who as a junior military officer, competed for five years as a member of the Air Force National and International Pistol Teams. In 1976 he competed for one of two spots on the US pistol shooting team for the Montreal Olympics but was not selected. He remained a competitive and expert pistol shooter for the rest of his life. His personal and military relationships extended from boyhood until his death and included friends and acquaintances far and wide across the great country he loved.
Always the gentleman, Joe will be missed by all who knew him for his loyalty, kindness, and generosity. Left to cherish Joseph’s memory are his daughter and son-in-law, Julie F. and Gary Hall of Penhook, Va.; brother and sister-in-law, John H.G. and Cynthia A. Schlue of Aurora, Colo.; nieces and nephew, Jessica A. Lehew of Aurora, Colo., Melissa K. Blechle of Columbus, Ohio, and Joseph E. Schlue of Denver, Colo.; and ex-wives, Kathy Rafferty of Washington, D.C. and Sharon Lake of Saint George, Utah. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Geraldine Schlue; his sisters, Carmen E. Blechle (Beth) and Geraldine F. Hartel (Gerry); and ex-wife, Cynthia L. Schlue. A memorial and celebration of Joe’s life will be held at The Ridge Clubhouse in Fountain Hills, Ariz. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. Burial with full military honors at a VA National Cemetery will be held at a future date.