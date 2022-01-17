Joey Sinkule, 38, beloved son of Dr. Joe and Nancy Sinkule and loving brother to Jessica Sinkule, died Dec. 7, 2021, from COVID in Tucson.
Joey was the owner of “Mojo’s Restaurant” in Fountain Hills. He found his passion as a gemologist working at a job he loved at Madagascar Gems in Tucson, Ariz. Joe had an online gem website on Facebook where people are leaving us kind messages that we will always treasure. He will be forever in our hearts.
Prayer Memorial will be in Omaha, Neb., on Sept 15, 2022.