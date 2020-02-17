Joseph (Joe) Croman, 86, of Fountain Hills passed away Feb. 8, 2020. He was born in Seattle, Wash. March 23, 1933 and served during the Korean War. He married Margaret Croman in 1957 and had two children. In 1968 the family moved from Washington to Arizona wherein Joe had a career with Arizona Public Service.
He is survived by wife, Margaret; son, Daniel Croman; daughter, Sheri Croman-Fuller; grandchildren, Ryan Fuller and Justin Fuller (Kenzie); great-grandchild, Lillian Fuller; brother-in-law, Robert Edwards (Darlene) and nieces/nephews.
For those who knew and loved Joe, remember him in your own way. In his memory, a donation may be made to the charity of your choice.