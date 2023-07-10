Joseph Ciarametaro III

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joseph (Joe) Ciarametaro, III, son of the late Joseph and Rosalie (Orlando) Ciarametaro, loving husband of 62 years to Phyllis (Bertolino) Ciarametaro and devoted father to Christopher, Steven, Valeri and Daniel Ciarametaro.
Joe was born and raised in Gloucester, Mass. He was a 1954 graduate of Gloucester High School where he played clarinet and saxophone for the ROTC High School Band. His passion for music and performing was instrumental in forming a high school dance orchestra known as the Starlighters. This group was a popular dance band around the North Shore area during the 1950s.
After graduating from Gloucester High School, Joe enlisted in the Navy. He served in the Mine Force and SOSUS, the Navy’s then nascent sonar submarine detection network, and was chosen to play in the Navy Band. After leaving the Service, he attended Boston University, graduating with B.S. degrees in finance and accounting. He spent his college summers fishing with his father aboard the vessel Mary Rose, completing many trips to the Grand Banks.
Joe enjoyed many hobbies, including constructing stained glass artwork, which he sold in Marblehead, Mass. In the late 1980s, due to health reasons, he relocated to Scottsdale, Ariz. There he learned to make Southwest Navajo-style silver jewelry and formed a business under the name, “Joseph of Scottsdale.” His interest in minerals and semi-precious stones led him to join the Scottsdale Gem and Mineral Society, where he later became president of that organization.
While living in Arizona, Joe fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming an instrument rated pilot and acquired his own plane. He made many flights to the West coast, including to Los Angeles and San Francisco, logging over 1,000 hours as pilot in command. Joe flew more than 200 missions for the Experimental Young Eagles Program and was a member of the Angel Flight Program, an organization offering free flights to those in need of medical attention at special facilities. He and Phyllis loved to travel and enjoyed exploring the western part of the country in Joe’s Piper Warrior four-seater plane. In addition to their private air travels, they shared many other adventures to South America, Africa, the Mediterranean, Europe, Hawaii and Alaska.
Joe also loved big game hunting in Arizona and Wyoming. He was an avid shooter and belonged to several clubs and shot in many competitions. Joe was extremely proud of his Sicilian heritage and loved to cook and host family gatherings and celebrations and tell stories of his family and his life. Of his many and varied life activities, his favorite was camping with his young family in their travel trailer. Together they journeyed as far north as Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia and as far south to Florida.
Joe also participated in his children’s youth sports, never missing a Little League game, and he assisted as a coach for Salem Youth Hockey, starting with their Mite program.
Joe was predeceased by his parents, Captain Joseph and Rosalie (Orlando) Ciarametaro; two brothers, Sam and Peter Ciarametaro; brother-in-law Ray Pszenny and sister Mary Rose Dukes. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; daughter, Valeri and husband, Dan Grimes; sons, Christopher and partner Christine Greer, Steven Ciarametaro, Daniel and wife, Rene’ (Passarella) Ciarametaro; four granddaughters, Emily Ciarametaro, Alison and husband, Jake McDougall, Jennifer Grimes and partner, Joe Paha and Claire Ciarametaro; sister, Elizabeth Pszenny; brother, John and wife, Kathie; and brother, Vincent and wife, Carol. He was also blessed with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation was held Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St. (Rt. 1A) Lynn, Mass., followed by Joseph’s Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, 174 Humphrey St. Swampscott, Mass. Burial followed in Swampscott Cemetery, Swampscott, Mass. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Donations in Joseph’s memory may be made to Angel Flight West at angelflightwest.org.