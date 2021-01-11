Joseph “Joe” Cavinato, Jr., of Fountain Hills passed away on Jan. 1, 2021, at the age of 76. Joe will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 52 years, Mary, and their children, Janet (Jeff) and Josh (Rana). He will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Julie, Ayesha, and Layla; by his sister, Julie; by his brother-in-law, Randy, and sister-in-law, Ramona; and by numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, and dear friends.
Born in Summit, N.J., Joe earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees at American University in Washington, D.C., and a PhD at the Pennsylvania State University. Dr. Cavinato then spent nearly four decades teaching, consulting and authoring in the fields of transportation, logistics and supply chains at numerous institutions, including the University of Georgia, Pennsylvania State University and, ultimately, the Thunderbird School of Global Management in Glendale, Ariz.
He was also closely affiliated for many years with the Institute of Supply Management in Tempe, Ariz. He retired in 2012, filled with profound appreciation for having taught and mentored countless students in international business and for advancing his professional field, and he was continuously energized by sharing insights from his extensive travels and global outreach that reinforced his appreciation for a dynamic and interconnected world.
Those who knew Joe will especially miss his constant learning and curiosity, and the ease with which he made others laugh. Services will be private.