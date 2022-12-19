John was born on Jan. 12, 1962, in Ann Arbor, Mich. He transitioned from this life on Dec. 13, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz., surrounded by his loving family.
John graduated from Saline High School in 1981 where he starred on the football team as a fullback and nose guard. He attended Ferris State University for two years. He found a job, and his passion, in the golf course construction industry and travelled around the country building or remodeling golf courses for 25 years. He participated in the construction of more than 40 golf courses by Arnold Palmer Design, Davis Love III Design, Bobby Weed Design, Jim Schumacher Design and others.
John loved to cook, especially barbeque, Cajun and smoking various meats. His other interests included music, attending concerts with his daughters, NASCAR, Professional Bull Riding, and University of Michigan football.
He is survived by his mother, Judith Reed of Fountain Hills; brother, Robert Rolen of Manchester, Mich.; daughters, Bridget (James) Santillan, Rina Rolen, Victoria Rolen, and Calle (Evan) Fast all of Texas; and five grandchildren, Braxtin, Sophia, Lola, Theodore and Adaline.
Cremation has been performed. He asked that no services be held. A memorial book is available at messingermortuary.com.