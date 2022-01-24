John William Brabants, a resident of Scottsdale, Ariz., passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Jan. 20, 2022, at the age of 83.
He was the oldest of six children of the late John and Mary (Quirk) Brabants. He was born and raised in South Boston, Mass. where he met his lifelong sweetheart and future wife of 62 years, Janet (Keenan). They raised their three children in Brockton, Mass.: John of Vista, Calif., Nancy of Brookfield, Conn., and Jeanne of Scottsdale, Ariz. John, Nancy and her husband Tim Cicchese, and Jeanne and her husband David Donahue will miss their father greatly, as will his grandchildren Tim, Ryan, and Heather Cicchese and Kevin, Michael, Brendan, and Shane Donahue, and great granddaughter Kennedy Ryan Cicchese.
John was also the beloved bother of Edmund (deceased) and wife, Marie, Elizabeth (Betty) and husband, Tom Kelley, Marie and Matthew (deceased) Smokovich, Robert and wife, Cheryl, and Don and wife, Neiva, and uncle to countless nieces and nephews.
Before graduating from Northeast University, John spent four years in the U.S. Air Force working as a cryptographer overseas and in Washington, D.C. After an honorable discharge, he started his long and successful career at NCR Corporation in Framingham, Mass. and later Glastonbury, Conn. as a Data Center manager. Retiring in 1995 after 25 years, he started “snow birding” in Scottsdale from his new lake home in Athens, N.Y. The lake life of boating, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren made his retirement: complete.
He also loved golf, tennis, and organizing the many social events within his community. An avid singer, he would “modify” popular songs and perform them for his children and grandchildren at weddings, birthdays, and anniversaries as Janet played the piano. They were quite the duo. He was very talented and well loved by many, and his legacy of family values will live on for generations.
John has been cremated, and a Memorial Mass will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 10815 N 84th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital at