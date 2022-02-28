John W. Thomas

John Weller Thomas went to see Jesus on Feb. 7, 2022, at his home in Fountain Hills.
John was born in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Jan. 5, 1942, to Hugh Brinker Thomas, Jr. and Alice Elizabeth Thomas. John graduated from Colorado State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture in 1965. He is a Vietnam veteran serving in the United States Navy from 1966-1971.
John enjoyed playing golf, watching golf, reading, writing poetry, landscape design, listening to music and treasured time being with grandchildren. He was a quiet, deep-thinking man with a smile that lit up his face and made his blue eyes sparkle. John expressed his love and faith by his selfless giving and his big heart.
John married his wife of 52 years, Merrilee Miller, in Garden City, Kan., on Dec. 26, 1969. They were blessed with a son, Derek Erin Thomas, his wife Stephanie, and three beautiful grandchildren, Max Porter, Leo Weller and Tessa Hope Thomas, all of Littleton, Colo. Also surviving are his sisters, Nancy (Claudio) Turner and Libby (Michael) Belo; nieces, Mariana Turner and Callie Belo of Denver, Colo.; cousins, Amy Dugan, Mary Tedford, Nona Hattan, and Phil Thomas, Jr.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, John would want you to express your love of giving to the mission of your choice.
A celebration of John’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary in Fountain Hills, Ariz.
Arrangements are under the guidance of Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary, and online condolences may be left for John’s family at messingermortuary.com.