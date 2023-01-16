John T. (Buck) Buchanan died Dec. 17, 2022. He grew up in Omaha, Neb., and attended Central High. At 17 Buck enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served as an Aviation Machinist’s Mate during WWII.
Following his service, he graduated with both a bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Omaha University, now UNO. For 35 years Buck owned and managed RENZE Display Co., which is still owned by the Buchanan family. Besides his love of family, his passion was focused on his love of automobiles, aviation and history.
Preceding in death was Buck’s wife of 62 years, Kathryn, and oldest son, Bruce. He is survived by his second wife, Genny; Bruce’s wife, Linda; daughter, Mary Mach (Keith) and son, Douglas (Dawn); nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in the spring. The family asks that donations are sent to the Commemorative Air Force Museum, 2012 N. Greenfield Rd., Mesa AZ 85215.