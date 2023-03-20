John Steingart, 91, of Scottsdale, Ariz., passed to a place of everlasting love on March 10, 2023, while doing what he enjoyed – playing golf.
He was born March 2, 1932, the second of the late John and Mary Steingart’s 17 children, in Niverville, Manitoba, Canada. On Nov. 24, 1956, John married Lee, the love of his life. Together they happily raised three sons. In 1964 the family moved from Canada to Wheaton, Ill., then relocated to Hastings, Minn. in 1974.
John felt the United States provided more career opportunities, where he found success at Morton Chemical as regional manager and ultimately minority owner of both Mobility (agricultural equipment manufacturer) and then Northwestern Motor Co. (NMC). John and his sons bought NMC and grew it until John’s retirement. In addition to his career, John helped coach his sons’ hockey teams and taught them the game of golf.
His great joys were his family and playing golf. John, Lee and the boys played many prestigious golf courses together throughout the U.S. John and Lee also spent many occasions playing bridge and curling. He was by Lee’s side every single day of her journey living with Alzheimer’s. In his later years, if John was not spending time with family or on the golf course with his “Firerockers,” he could likely be seen playing gin or bridge, singing in a choir and creating a spreadsheet or two. He loved to work with numbers and finances.
John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and companion who supported his family’s and friends’ pursuits. His outgoing, engaging personality and infectious laugh will be missed.
John is survived by Leanne Reynolds, his kind and generous companion during the past five years; his three sons, David (Dori Nelson) of Edina, Minn.; Bruce (Anna) of Onalaska, Wis.; Kevin (Karen) of San Antonio, Texas; seven grandchildren, Michelle (Matt) Mueller and Ryan (Jennifer Stubbs) Steingart; Alysia, Rachel and Margaret Steingart; Gia and Venise Steingart; six great grandchildren; siblings, Mary, Vera, Verner, Harry, Madeline, Frank, Walter and Leona. John was predeceased by Lee, his wife of 61 years and eight of his siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 28 at 10 a.m. at Church of the Ascension, 12615 N. Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills, with a luncheon immediately following to celebrate John’s life. In lieu of flowers and to honor John, memorials can be sent to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St. Phoenix, AZ 85014.
Messenger Fountain Hills Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.