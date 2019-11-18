John Roush, 92, resident of Fountain Hills for 42 years, passed away on Nov. 7, 2019. John was born March 24, 1927 in Portsmouth, Ohio, to Dr. Lester Leroy and Ruth Shane Roush.
He served in the United States Navy in Manila, Philippines, and later joined The United States Marine Corp Air Reserves with two of his brothers and a cousin.
John owned Roush Hardware in Columbus, Ohio, before moving to Arizona, where he worked for Central Garden and Pet for 40 years before retiring, and spending his summers at Pinewood Country Club.
John was a wonderful husband to his wife, Elsie, for 66 years. Elsie survives. He was the father of three daughters, Catherine (Brad) Davis, Carol (Pat) Freitag, Elizabeth Roush; son, David (Tina) Roush; sister, Meriam Trumbell; and brother, De Lloyd (JoEllen) Roush of Ohio. He has 13 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
John will be most remembered for his kind, helpful and positive attitude along with his warm sense of humor. There will be a private ceremony. Donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley at hov.com.