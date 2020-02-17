John Rosenquist, 86, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 after an extended illness.
Born in Chicago, Ill. to Edward and Myrtle, the family soon moved to Southern California where he spent the majority of his formative years. During the Korean War, John served in the Navy. He returned home and began college, taking a degree from the University of Southern California.
His professional career began at Librascope, supporting the Navy’s weapons’ systems. He transitioned to working for IBM, where he was a pioneer in the modern business computer world. He met and married his sweetheart, Carolyn; together they raised two sons.
Through his career at IBM, he and his family lived throughout the world: California, Texas, New England, and the Far East, based in Hong Kong. He was active in Scouting, supporting both of his sons to the rank of Eagle. He embodied the Scouting Oath to help other people, to keep himself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight.
He retired from IBM and moved to Fountain Hills where he and Carolyn watched the town grow to the community it is today. He became actively involved in volunteer service in the community, especially the Kiwanis Club where he served as president for many years.
John was loving, service-minded, intelligent, and a gifted story-teller. He enjoyed being active: playing tennis, running, and taking walks around the fountain with the love of his life. His enthusiasm and service will be missed.
John is survived by his two sons, John and Doug (Susan) and seven grandchildren.
Viewing will be Friday, Feb. 21, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints building located at 15555 E. Bainbridge Ave., Fountain Hills with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m.
Gifts in lieu of flowers may be made in John’s honor to the Fountain Hills Noon Kiwanis Club (www.fhkiwanis.org).