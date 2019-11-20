John Philip Rodakis, 84, of Fountain Hills passed away Nov. 18, 2019. He was born, Jan. 1, 1935 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late Philip and Katina Rodakis.
John graduated from Ford Hamilton High School in Brooklyn, N.Y. class of 1953. He attended NYU for one year before landing a job as a banker on Wall Street where he prospered for 20 years.
Growing up he worked in his family’s restaurants in Brooklyn and Westchester, N.Y. John Rodakis met the love of his life, Irene Spartos at a Greek dance. They married Feb. 21, 1960 at the Greek Orthodox Church in Mount Vernon, N.Y. They had their first and only son, Philip John Rodakis on Oct. 26, 1960. John was a loving husband and devoted father.
John and Irene decided to relocate to Fountain Hills in 1999 to follow his son and grandchildren, Alyssa and Johnny Rodakis. John enjoyed golfing, spending quality time with family and friends, and continued his love for restaurants by helping in his son’s restaurant, Phil’s Filling Station.
In his later years, while going through cancer treatments, he enjoyed putting puzzles together. John completed and framed all the puzzles hanging at Phil’s Filling Station.
He is survived by his wife, Irene Rodakis; son, Phil Rodakis; brother, George Rodakis; and his two grandchildren, Alyssa and Johnny Rodakis.
Visitation for John Rodakis will be held Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary Chapel. Funeral services will be private.