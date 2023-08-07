Former Fountain Hills resident Helen Joan Pharr passed away on July 29 in Mountlake Terrace, Wash., where she had been living for the past two years. She was 82. While living in Fountain Hills, Joan was an active member of The Fountains United Methodist Church, P.E.O. Chapter DZ, and the Noon Kiwanis Club.
She is survived by son, Derek (and wife Michelle), and daughter, Heather; three grandchildren, Quinton, Isabella and Milo; brother, Thom Miles (and wife Roberta Gary); sister-in-law, Jackie Miles; niece, Judy Miles; nephew, Dr. J. Douglas Miles; and several cousins.